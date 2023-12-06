Salvation Army needs extra help getting toys, clothing for an additional 300 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of support to help families in need this holiday season but need extra donations to continue the nonprofit’s community service.

The Salvation Army hopes to be able to support an additional 300 children. So they’re asking for donations of clothing and toys.

Gifts can be dropped off through next week at The Salvation Army headquarters in the 200 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is collecting toys and clothing through next week for an additional 300 children this holiday season. (Source: The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)

