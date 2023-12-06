Getting Answers
Salvation Army needs extra help getting toys, clothing for an additional 300 children

Donations are being accepted through next week
Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of...
Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of support to help families in need but are trying to support an additional 300 children this holiday season. So they’re asking for donations of clothing and toys through next week.(Source: The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of support to help families in need this holiday season but need extra donations to continue the nonprofit’s community service.

The Salvation Army hopes to be able to support an additional 300 children. So they’re asking for donations of clothing and toys.

Gifts can be dropped off through next week at The Salvation Army headquarters in the 200 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is collecting toys and clothing through next week...
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is collecting toys and clothing through next week for an additional 300 children this holiday season. (Source: The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)
