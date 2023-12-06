A Merry Tuba Christmas set Dec. 16 at Caddo Common Park; here’s a sneak peek at what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Step into the magic of the season with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) at Caddo Common Park for a festive celebration like no other!

A Merry Tuba Christmas is happening Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.; the air will be filled with the rich sounds of instruments playing everyone’s favorite holiday carols.

This heartwarming event is open to all, and there’s no cost to join the festivities.

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), KSLA was joined live by Cro Duplantier, who will be performing at the event. He said tuba players are encouraged to attend to join the performance. There will also be a quartet from the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra performing.

