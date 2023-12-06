Man accused of stealing children’s bows from North Caddo Shooting Club

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 30s has been arrested on multiple burglary charges.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says back on June 12, Charles Adam Philyaw, 34, broke into the North Caddo Shooting Club and stole bows used for children’s events. Officials say he also broke into a nearby cabin and stole fishing equipment. Then, he also broke into a home and in Mooringsport and stole a rifle, officials with the sheriff’s office say.

Detectives were able to identify Philyaw as the suspect using video surveillance footage from the shooting club. A warrant was issued for his arrest. CPSO says there’s also an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Blanchard.

Philyaw was arrested Nov. 28 in Blanchard, officials say, and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He’s charged with three counts of simple burglary, theft of a firearm, resisting an officer, and possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).

The investigation is ongoing.

Philyaw was also arrested for reportedly stealing a 4-wheeler from a home in Bossier Parish back in 2014.

