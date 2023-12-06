‘I was nearly in half’: Grambling State University student learns to walk again after being run over twice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman, who survived a hit-and-run accident on Labor Day in Dallas, is sharing her story to rehabilitation. Doctors describe Promise McCree’s recovery as a miracle.

“I definitely have a different outlook on life,” she said.

The 22-year-old Grambling State University graduate student survived getting run over by two vehicles, which left her with major injuries.

McCree had plans to complete her second year of graduate school studying criminology. Unfortunately, those plans were put on pause following the violent vehicular incident.

During the early hours on Sept. 4, McCree was traveling on I-30 in Dallas — only 10 minutes away from home. After hitting a barrier on the interstate, she got out of her car once the airbags deployed to assess the damage on her vehicle. That’s when she was run over twice.

“That second car ran over my lower half, so from my pelvis down, it ran over all of that,” McCree said. “So the first car it hit me, but I think the second car really did the damage. I was literally nearly in half. When they showed my x-rays, the way that they described it to my family, I was like nearly in half.”

One of the driver’s stopped to help her, but the driver who ran over her lower body kept going.

“I don’t wish bad on anybody, but there’s no way that you’re peacefully living life, knowing that you did that to somebody,” McCree said.

The accident left her with life-threatening injuries and in excruciating pain.

“I was in pain like every single day, every single minute of the day,” McCree explained.

Doctors think McCree is a miracle. After the incident, it was unclear if she would ever be able to walk again. She broke dozens of bones and shattered her pelvis. Through all of the hardships, she remained strong. In less than three months, she has already learned how to walk and write again.

“I have a purpose. Obviously, there’s a reason why I made it through,” McCree said.

Doctors said it could be as long as another year until she is fully recovered. Mccree told KSLA that although the journey hasn’t been easy, she’s grateful to be alive and has plans to continue her education at Grambling State University once she’s fully healed.

