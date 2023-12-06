Former Arkansas police chief accused of stealing city funds, falsifying reports

Ark. (KSLA) - John Pollard, the former Kensett police chief, was arrested by Arkansas State Police (ASP) on Dec. 5 following an investigation that began in February.

On Feb. 28, the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney made a formal request for ASP’s criminal investigation division to investigate thefts at the Kensett Police Department (KPD). Polland was terminated during the course of the investigation, said officials with ASP.

Investigators found that Pollard stole approximately $73,000 in city funds by falsifying drug confiscation reports and personal time sheets as well as using city credit cards for personal use. When he was arrested, agents found items in Pollard’s home that had been reported missing from KPD’s evidence room.

Pollard was charged with theft of property and abuse of office. He was transported to the White County Detention Center. Bond was set at $100,000.

