ETCOG provides free emergency alert system for parts of east Texas

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The East Texas Council of Government (ETCOG) is renewing funding for Smart911.

The mass emergency notification system alerts residents in the event of emergencies like bomb threats, hostage situations, active shooters, severe weather and water contamination.

The program works through cooperation between ETCOG and city/county emergency management coordinators. Smart911 has been around for 13 years, but this year, weather warning services are being covered by Rave Mobile.

For the ArkLaTex, Harrison, Marion and Panola counties are covered by the system. The app is also free to use and download, get it here.

