Cool and sunny Wednesday; severe weather possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week and we love to see it. Today will be a very sunny day across the ArkLaTex and a bit cooler than the start of the week. Highs today will only reach the upper-50s and low-60s. Other than a cloud or two that will move through the region during the day, there is not much more to discuss about today. Tonight, lows will get pretty chilly again, the mid and upper-30s with mostly clear skies.

Another warming trend begins tomorrow with highs returning to the mid and upper-60s and then it turns even warmer by Friday as temperatures soar into the low-70s once again.

By Saturday, all eyes are on the next major cold front that will quickly sweep through the region. Showers and storms will become likely ahead of this front with the potential of some severe weather. Right now, there are still some questions on the exact timing of the front and this will directly impact our severe weather chances. If the front comes through earlier in the day, this will greatly limit our severe threat but if it slows down and arrives during the afternoon, this would significantly increase the risk. Regardless, it will turn sunny and much cooler behind the front with highs by Sunday only in the mid-50s.

