City of New Boston offering $5K reward for information on shooting of juvenile

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The City of New Boston is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of suspects connected to the shooting of a juvenile.

New Boston police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of East Lion Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Michaels Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas and is said to be in good condition.

Investigators say around 35 shots were fired by two males dressed in all black. The suspects reportedly had a semi-automatic rifle and were seen running on foot. Witnesses told investigators that unknown person(s) were knocking on their doors immediately following the shooting.

If you have any information on the suspects, please contact police at (903) 628-3771.

