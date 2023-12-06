Getting Answers
Carr in concussion protocol, practices on a limited basis on Wednesday

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) writhes in pain after being tackled and injured during the second half of New Orleans' 33-28 loss Sunday (Dec. 3) to the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday. He’ll need to be a full participant in a workout and clear concussion protocol to play against Carolina on Sunday (12 p.m. on FOX 8).

This is the second concussion of the season for Carr. He’s also dealing with a rib and right shoulder injury.

Taysom Hill missed Wednesday’s workout with a foot and left hand injury. If Carr can’t go on Sunday, Hill could see more time at quarterback in the Caesars Superdome.

Other players that missed practice Wednesday: Isiah Foskey (quadricep), Cam Jordan (ankle), Marcus Maye (shoulder), Kendre Miller (ankle), Malcolm Roach (knee), and Rashid Shaheed (thigh).

Maye and Roach were placed on injured reserve. They’ll miss the next four games for the Saints.

