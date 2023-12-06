Bossier firefighters combat flames at Extended Stay Suites

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - A driver on I-20 noticed smoke coming from the hotel and called to report the fire.

On Dec. 6, at 7:08 a.m., the Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) responded to a fire emergency at the Extended Stay Suites on Gould Drive, near Big Country. When firefighters arrived at 7:13 a.m., they encountered heavy smoke from building four.

All eight units in the building were damaged by fire, smoke, or water during the incident.

The fire displaced four people.

No injuries have been reported.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.