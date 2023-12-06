Getting Answers
Bossier firefighters combat flames at Extended Stay Suites

(Canva)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - A driver on I-20 noticed smoke coming from the hotel and called to report the fire.

On Dec. 6, at 7:08 a.m., the Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) responded to a fire emergency at the Extended Stay Suites on Gould Drive, near Big Country. When firefighters arrived at 7:13 a.m., they encountered heavy smoke from building four.

All eight units in the building were damaged by fire, smoke, or water during the incident.

The fire displaced four people.

No injuries have been reported.

