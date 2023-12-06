Bossier District Court upgrading digital capabilities of its six courtrooms
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier District Court is upgrading the digital capabilities of its six courtrooms in Benton.
- Widescreen monitors are being placed in the jury boxes.
- Touchscreen monitors are being installed at each of the clerk’s desks.
- Four new cameras will be strategically placed throughout each courtroom to help judges conduct video court.
- The prosecution and defense tables will have new inputs in the integrated adapter boxes where attorneys connect to the room.
The total cost to the Bossier Parish Police Jury is $330,000.
The work, which is expected to be completed by January, is necessary because outdated technology has been causing difficulties in conducting court business, Police Jury purchasing agent Jim Firth said.
“We have encountered some compatibility issues in the courtroom. People bring in various types of technology and media, which has caused some difficulties. We have had to be creative in finding solutions to get the audio and video to play properly in the room.”
