Another mild day ahead with a cooler feel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! A weak dry cold front is moving through the area as we speak and looks to move through the rest of tonight. It brings temperatures down near freezing north of I-30 and mainly into the 30′s for low’s everywhere southward again. High’s will be struggling to hit the 60 degree mark across the area as a result of the front. However, by tomorrow night, overnight lows will be back on the incline to the 40′s and 50′s.

By Thursday, more clouds start to roll in as the high pressure system trends eastward out of the region with temperatures back on the incline. They look to reach the 70′s again by Friday, but it comes with even more cloud cover becoming mostly cloudy by Friday evening into Saturday morning. This is where all the “fun” starts.

Our next weather maker arrives early Saturday morning and it carries some severe weather threats of damaging winds, possible flooding, and a chance for a tornado to occur as well. It looks to dump the heaviest rainfall amounts to our easternmost zones as of right now, but we will have more updates as we get closer to the event!

