Allegiant Air releases its summer 2024 schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule just in time for Christmas.

Non-stop flights to visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Orlando, Fla., are on sale now at Allegiant.com.

Fares to Orlando start at $93 one way.

Fares to Destin start at $48 one way.

