Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Allegiant Air releases its summer 2024 schedule

How about flights to Destin as low as $48 one way and Orlando starting at $93?
Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule
Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule just in time for Christmas.

Non-stop flights to visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Orlando, Fla., are on sale now at Allegiant.com.

Fares to Orlando start at $93 one way.

Fares to Destin start at $48 one way.

[RELATED: Newest data show positive signs for Shreveport/Bossier City economy]

Click here to book flights

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Koryeon Vance, DOB: 1/21/2005
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Henry Whitehorn
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case

Latest News

Judge orders new election in Caddo sheriff's race
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Flu rate very high in La.; doctor encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
A Merry Tuba Christmas will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Caddo Common Park in...
A Merry Tuba Christmas set Dec. 16 at Caddo Common Park; here’s a sneak peek at what to expect