Allegiant Air releases its summer 2024 schedule
How about flights to Destin as low as $48 one way and Orlando starting at $93?
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule just in time for Christmas.
Non-stop flights to visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Orlando, Fla., are on sale now at Allegiant.com.
Fares to Orlando start at $93 one way.
Fares to Destin start at $48 one way.
