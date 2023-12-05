Work on Jimmie Davis Bridge project in beginning phase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Preliminary work on the Jimmie Davis Bridge project has started, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The $361 million project will build a new LA 511 bridge over the Red River and convert the old bridge into a bike/pedestrian trail. Officials say drivers may notice workers clearing debris and vegetation near the foot of the existing bridge. A crane is also on-site, with steel that will be used to assemble a trestle bridge for work crews.

Major parts of the project are still in the design phase. LaDOTD says construction on the new four-lane bridge, which will be located just north of the existing structure, is still about a year away.

The project is expected to take around five years to fully complete.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.