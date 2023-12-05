Woman killed in fiery crash on Doc Steed Rd.

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead, and two others were injured following a head-on collision in Webster Parish Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 4, just after 3:30 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 371 at Doc Steed Road. Desiree Randle, 35, of Conway, Ark., lost her life in in the crash.

According to officials with LSP, an investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Brandi Long, of Minden, was stopped on Hwy 371, preparing to turn left onto Doc Steed Road. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by Randle, was traveling south on Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Long failed to yield and traveled into the path of the Sentra. Because of this, the Silverado collided with the Sentra head-on, which caused the Sentra to become partially engulfed in flames.

Randle, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. Webster Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Long, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and a juvenile passenger suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. They were treated at the scene by EMS and released.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

