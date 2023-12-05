Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Woman killed in fiery crash on Doc Steed Rd.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead, and two others were injured following a head-on collision in Webster Parish Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 4, just after 3:30 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 371 at Doc Steed Road. Desiree Randle, 35, of Conway, Ark., lost her life in in the crash.

According to officials with LSP, an investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Brandi Long, of Minden, was stopped on Hwy 371, preparing to turn left onto Doc Steed Road. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by Randle, was traveling south on Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Long failed to yield and traveled into the path of the Sentra. Because of this, the Silverado collided with the Sentra head-on, which caused the Sentra to become partially engulfed in flames.

Randle, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. Webster Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Long, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and a juvenile passenger suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. They were treated at the scene by EMS and released.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Koryeon Vance, DOB: 1/21/2005
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Henry Whitehorn
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case

Latest News

Judge orders new election in Caddo sheriff's race
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision