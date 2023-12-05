Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
“So the good news is inflation is down or is increasing at a slower rate than it has in the...
Newest data show positive signs for Shreveport/Bossier City economy
Koryeon Vance, DOB: 1/21/2005
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go