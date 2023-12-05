Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions, over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy, has ended. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced on Tuesday that he’s ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, following heavy criticism from many of his colleagues in the Senate and clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to new Pentagon rules that allow reimbursement for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

Critics said that Tuberville’s ire was misplaced and that he was blocking the promotions of people who had nothing to do with the policy he opposed.

“Why are we punishing American heroes who have nothing to with the dispute?” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. “Remember we are against the Biden abortion travel policy, but why are we punishing people who have nothing to do with the dispute and if they get confirmed can’t fix it? No one has had an answer for that question because there is no answer.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Koryeon Vance, DOB: 1/21/2005
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Henry Whitehorn
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha teen seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Judge orders new election in Caddo sheriff's race
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
The LSU FACES Lab utilized advanced forensic imaging and facial reconstruction to create this...
COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05