Slightly warmer tomorrow as the sunshine remains

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Tomorrow features a lot of blue skies and sunshine throughout the area once again with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 60′s in the region. Still feeling comfortable out there as the humidity is not set to increase until we reach the end of our work week. However, we are expecting another cold night with the region lowering into the 30′s.

Wednesday’s weather will look similar to tomorrow’s other than the fact that it will be a bit more chillier than tomorrow. Temperatures look to be slightly below average for this time of year into the lower 60′s and upper 50′s due to a dry cold front moving in from the northwest on Tuesday night. By Thursday, we look to be on a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 70′s before we wrap up the work week. More clouds roll in by Thursday and Friday as well.

Our next weather maker looks to arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning bringing some showers and thunderstorms that could turn severe at times. As of right now, it looks to bring a decent amount of rainfall to the area with at least 0.5 inches of rain for the entire area. However, a lot of factors are uncertain so check back in with us throughout the week for anymore details.

