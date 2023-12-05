Getting Answers
Shreveport Youth Boxing gets $25,000

It trains youths ages 8-22 for free and currently has 36 signed up
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the second year in a row, a Shreveport nonprofit has received $25,000 from New York Life.

Tim Fitzgerald presented the check to Shreveport Youth Boxing Club.

Shreveport Youth Boxing Club
Shreveport Youth Boxing Club(Source: Shreveport Youth Boxing Club)

The youth boxing club provides a safe space for kids to come together and channel their energy.

Owner Donny Jackson said the money will help the club continue to enrich the community’s youths.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like people validate you and things like that. New York Life means a lot to these kids. They don’t know how probably to even grasp what it’s about, but then we go to places and travel and then they kind of see it,” Jackson said.

“A lot of these kids, for the first time they leave the city of Shreveport with Shreveport Boxing, and you can see their eyes light up just to get the opportunity just to go out and compete. It makes it all fulfilling.”

Shreveport Youth Boxing Club trains kids from age 8 all the way up to 22 free of charge. It has 36 kids signed up.

