Saints 5.5-point favorite over the Panthers

Saints are 5-7 overall. Trailing Atlanta by one game for the top spot in the NFC South. Photo...
Saints are 5-7 overall. Trailing Atlanta by one game for the top spot in the NFC South. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are 5.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

A game you can watch on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate prepares you for the game at 10 a.m.

The Saints are 2-9-1 against the spread this season. The Panthers possess only one victory overall this year.

Saints over/under win total is 7.5 games.

Falcons (-190) are the favorite to win the NFC South. The Bucs (+340) and Saints (+370) trail Atlanta.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

