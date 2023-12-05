Newest data show positive signs for Shreveport/Bossier City economy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Data from the third quarter of the Northwest Louisiana Economic Dashboard released in November show some positive signs for the Shreveport-Bossier City economy.

There’s been a decrease in unemployment in the area.

“People getting employed, it’s not that people are dropping out of the labor force,” said Douglas White, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at LSU Shreveport.

“So, again, that’s a positive sign, that people, in fact I believe our labor force has gone up a little bit this year. So we see people entering the workforce, being able to find jobs.”

Inflation also is down, he said, but consumers still might feel the pain in their pocket while going to the store.

“So the good news is inflation is down or is increasing at a slower rate than it has in the past. The bad news is that prices are still high from that inflation we had, you know, a year ago, 18 months ago.”

People will have to get used to the existing high price base, White said. But he expects prices to rise at a normal rate.

“We should expect prices to go up more, how they always have, not in this enormous, ‘oh, my God, prices went up 10% or 15% last year’.”

White also said it appears the Federal Reserve is done with raising interest rates for now.

“So, hopefully, we’re through the worst of it, and we won’t see the Fed raising rates,” he said. “That’s important too because if you’re looking to buy a home or looking to buy a car, that federal funds rate is really going to affect your mortgage price or your car financing.”

As far as local travel, this quarter’s data show airport travel is at an all-time high since 2019 and continues to increase.

