Mild into the weekend; severe threat remains

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another sunny day is on tap for the ArkLaTex with highs near 70 as we head through the afternoon. Some of you won’t get quite as warm so don’t get too disappointed if you top out in the mid or upper-60s. Tonight will be another cold one with lows dropping to the mid to upper-30s. Patchy frost will once again be possible overnight.

A weak front will bring some cooler air for Wednesday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s during the day. Even with this cooling trend, still expect plenty of sun throughout the day. Another warming trend will then arrive as we approach the end of the week thanks to a south wind ahead of our next major cold front. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and then into the low and mid-70s by Friday.

Saturday is the day to watch as the cold front mentioned above sweeps through the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like a favorable pattern for all modes of severe weather so pay close attention to the forecast as we get closer. There are still lots of question marks as far as the timing of the storms and where the best chance of severe weather will end up so stay tuned! Behind this front, much cooler air will arrive with highs in the mid-50s to finish out the weekend.

