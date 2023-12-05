Man accused of purposefully driving car into home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of intentionally driving a car into a residence.

No one was injured.

Now 19-year-old Malcolm J. Simmons faces one count each of felony hit-and-run, aggravated criminal property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated plus numerous other traffic offenses.

It was about 8:55 a.m. Friday (Dec. 1) when Shreveport police responded to reports of a major accident in the 7200 block of Marseille Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the residence ran away but eventually was caught by officers.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the driver intentionally targeted the home of the victim,” Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Simmons was booked into Shreveport City Jail about 1:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), online booking records show.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.