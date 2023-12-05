Getting Answers
Man accused of purposefully driving car into home

BOOKED: Malcolm J. Simmons, 19, of Shreveport, one count each of felony hit-and-run, aggravated criminal property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated plus numerous other traffic offenses.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of intentionally driving a car into a residence.

No one was injured.

Now 19-year-old Malcolm J. Simmons faces one count each of felony hit-and-run, aggravated criminal property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated plus numerous other traffic offenses.

It was about 8:55 a.m. Friday (Dec. 1) when Shreveport police responded to reports of a major accident in the 7200 block of Marseille Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the residence ran away but eventually was caught by officers.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the driver intentionally targeted the home of the victim,” Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Simmons was booked into Shreveport City Jail about 1:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), online booking records show.

