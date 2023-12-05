Getting Answers
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase

It’s National Influenza Week
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The CDC declared the week of Dec. 4 as National Influenza Week in an effort to push for global respiratory viral vaccination.

Officials say an annual flu shot is recommended to everyone eligible, especially those at a higher risk like pregnant women and young children.

During the week of Nov. 25, flu and respiratory viral activity was moderate in Ark., high in Texas, and very high in La. This is according to the CDC’s Ili Net, a system that monitors visits for respiratory illness. The system also predicts that these rates will increase throughout the rest of flu season.

Dr. Ammar Husan, with Ochsner LSU Health, agrees that flu rates could be at an alarming level by Feb.In an urgent effort to stop the spread, Husan urges people to wear a mask, cough into elbows, clean surfaces and wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

“Studies have shown that we have a tendency to touch our face 26 to 28 times an hour. So avoiding doing that is a big thing. And remember, keeping counters, keeping surfaces clean. Why do I say that? Because the virus can live on surfaces or stay on surfaces for about 48 hours.”

Hasan also wants to reminds people that those who get vaccinated will likely decrease the amount of days they miss work or school.

Those that get the flu will likely experience muscle and body aches, chills, runny nose, cough and a headache. If you do get sick, Husan says symptoms can be greatly reduced if you seek treatment in the first 72 hours of developing symptoms.

Find a location to get vaccinated in Ark., La., Okla., and Texas.

