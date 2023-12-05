Getting Answers
Family holds memorial coat drive to help kids in Texarkana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Former Texarkana, Texas, NAACP President Benjamin Dennis died in 2015, but a coat drive he established for students at area schools lives on.

“Since he has been gone, since 2015, we have done at least 150 to 200 coats every year,” said Lorna Dennis Parker, Dennis’ daughter.

On Monday (Dec. 4), volunteers were packing coats for delivery.

Dennis’ daughter said her father volunteered at local schools and noticed many children were coming to school without coats during the winter months. “His philosophy was that we face enough adversity getting a quality education, and keeping warm while waiting on a bus should not be one of them.”

Parker said when the coat drive first started, her father would buy the coats using money from his own pocket, but now several businesses have joined in making the drive a success. The local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is also working to support the coat distribution.

“And this is just one little aspect for us to be able to put our feet to the ground and our hands to the plow to begin to help and empower our community,” said Anthony Ware, of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Officials began gathering the new coats in October and hope to have them delivered before the students’ Christmas break, however, they say they’ll keep delivering coats after Christmas if need be.

“So if we have schools we were not able to meet their full need with initial donations as coats come in, we then distribute those coats back and try to meet the full needs of every school that ask us for coats,” Parker said.

If you want to donate a new coat, contact Estiza Dennis on Facebook.

