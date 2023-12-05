DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were seen at a CVS in Bossier City Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Officers with the Bossier City Police Department were also on scene before noon Tuesday at the CVS near the corner of Jimmie Davis Highway and Barksdale Boulevard. Officials with the DEA would not confirm nor deny any investigation ongoing at the pharmacy.
Around 11 a.m., people were being turned away from the store.
KSLA’s calls to the pharmacy went unanswered.
We will update this story as we learn more.
