COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials in Natchitoches Parish are still trying to identify the remains of a man found back in 2005.

The coroner’s office says in October of 2005, the remains of a man were found in a shallow creek near Clarence; they were discovered in a drum encased in cement. To this day, his identity remains unknown. Officials say this is all despite normal identifying methods such as DNA testing, facial reconstruction, and dental comparisons.

The man’s remains were sent to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, and they determined the remains belong to that of a Black male between the ages of 18 and 30 who was between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 10″ tall. It’s believed he had been dead anywhere from one to 25 years. The only personal items recovered were a cotton blend shift and size medium Hanes boxer shorts.

His death was ruled as a homicide.

The coroner’s office says the case was featured on the film series, Killing Fields, and other DNA techniques were used. That led to a lead on the man’s identity, but turned out to not be a match. Several names were ruled out, including Lester Davis, Jeremiah Parker, and Curtis “Cochise” Smith. In 2008, details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Authorities say the case has gone cold.

Now though, the coroner’s office has teamed up with Othram and DNA Solves to use a new method of DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy. The coroner’s office is hoping to raise money to pay for this testing. Click here to donate.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call the coroner’s office at 318-357-2260 and provide the case reference number J-00506-05.

