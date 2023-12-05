Getting Answers
Champion Lake blaze displaces four residents

Heavy flames were coming from the front of the building when the first firefighters arrived
Four people were displaced by a blaze Dec. 4, 2023, that started in the second-story of a unit at Champion Lake Apartments, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Something electrial possibly started a blaze that displaced four people who live at Champion Lake Apartments, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire that started in the second story of a unit at the complex at Champion Lake at East Preston Avenue was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Heavy flames were coming from the front of the building, which was fully involved, when the first of 35 firefighters arrived within six minutes of the call, the spokesman said.

The firefighters and 11 units had the blaze under control in less than a half-hour.

No injuries were reported.

Power was out at the affected building until SWEPCO could ensure the scene was safe.

The apartment complex has found places for the four residents to lodge for the time being, the spokesman said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

