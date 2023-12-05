Caddo Parish receives $146M budget for 2024

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Caddo Parish Commission officially adopted Parish of Caddo’s 2024 Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Budget at the commission’s annual budget adoption meeting.

The $146 million operating budget addresses the parish’s most urgent operational needs, capital improvement initiatives, support of parish agencies, economic development and social programs.

“The annual parish budget represents one of the most important policy documents that the Commission will enact during the course of a year,” said Roy Burrell, commission president. “The budget reflects the resources, strategies and goals of the Parish in the delivery of public services to our citizens and is indicative of the Commission’s financial discipline to ensure that funds are available for current and future Parish needs.”

The 2024 budget is balanced with revenues and fund balance expenditures meeting total 2024 expenditures. While the budget represents a sustainable plan that positions the parish to complete priorities, the parish is mindful of the potentially changing conditions locally and nationally. These include:

Ongoing deficits in the Juvenile Justice budget

Increased operational expenses at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC)

Local economic development initiatives

The budget also provides for a number of capital outlay projects to include roads and bridges, facility improvements and parks upgrades, including the new Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, currently scheduled for completion in 2025.

“We are confident that the 2024 budget is one that preserves funding for the essential services upon which our citizens rely,” said Parish Administrator and CEO Erica R. Bryant. “We remain committed to continuing the exercise sound fiscal management across all department budgets to ensure we can respond to changing services demands and effectively utilize our existing resources.”

