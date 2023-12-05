Beautiful day ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off a bit frosty out there this morning with wake up temperatures in the low to mid 30s for many areas. As we head through the day, abundant sunshine will lead to a rapid warming trend as temperatures top out near 70 along and south of I-20 and mid 60s farther north. Overall, it should be a great day to get outside!

A weak front will bring some cooler air for Wednesday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s during the day. Even with this cooling trend, still expecting plenty of sun throughout the day.

Another warming trend will then arrive as we approach the end of the week thanks to a south wind ahead of our next major cold front. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and then into the low and mid 70s by Friday.

Saturday is really the day to watch as the cold front mentioned above sweeps through the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like a favorable pattern for all modes of severe weather so pay close attention to the forecast as we get closer. There are still lots of question marks as far as timing of the storms and where the best chance of severe weather will end up so stay tuned!

Behind this front, much cooler air will arrive with highs in the mid 50s to finish out the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

