92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

