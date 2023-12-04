Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the SMU Mustangs Sunday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) at SMU Mustangs (5-3)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -16.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents SMU and Texas A&M-Commerce square off.

The Mustangs are 4-2 on their home court. SMU ranks ninth in the AAC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Keon Ambrose-Hylton averaging 7.3.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce is fourth in the Southland with 14.8 assists per game led by Alonzo Dodd averaging 3.3.

SMU's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.1 points for SMU.

Kalen Williams is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.