Teams selected for 47th annual Independence Bowl in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.

The California Golden Bears will take on the Texas Tech Raiders at 8:15 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The game will also be televised on ESPN.

INFO FROM THE I-BOWL

The California Golden Bears, led by seventh-year head coach Justin Wilcox, finished the 2023 regular season with three consecutive wins en route to a 6-6 record and bowl-eligibility. Following a close victory over Washington State at home on November 11, the Bears defeated rival Stanford on the road by double digits before closing out the season with a convincing win over UCLA, 33-7, at the Rose Bowl.

HEAD COACH JUSTIN WILCOX

The Bears’ 181.1 rushing yards per game were their best since 2012 with the ground game led by sophomore All-American candidate Jaydn Ott, who finished the regular season as the Pac-12′s leader in total rushing yards (1,260) and rushing yards per game (114.55), and second in rushing touchdowns (11). Ott totaled 14 touchdowns by adding two receiving and another with a 100-yard kickoff return at UCLA on the first time he had returned a kickoff at any level of football. Redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 131-of-210 passes for 1,447 yards and 13 touchdowns. The four leading Cal receivers caught 30 or more passes, led by junior Jeremiah Hunter with 58 receptions for 669 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bears had a knack for big plays on defense, tying for the nation’s lead in fumbles recovered (14) and ranking tied for second in turnovers gained (25). Cal also had three defensive touchdowns to rank tied for 13th nationally.

This is the first appearance in the Independence Bowl in Cal’s storied history. This will be the Golden Bears’ 25th bowl game in program history. They also rank 37th all-time among FBS teams in wins, with 694 in school history.

FRESHMAN QB FERNANDO MENDOZA

Texas Tech will make its third all-time appearance in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl after a 6-6 regular season under second-year head coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders finished 5-4 in Big 12 play for the second consecutive season, making Texas Tech one of only three Big 12 programs to boast a winning conference record in back-to-back seasons. The Red Raiders wrapped the regular season by going 3-1 in November, topping two fellow bowl teams in the process with a road victory at Kansas and then against UCF the following week in Lubbock. Texas Tech is in a bowl game for the third consecutive season and the 41st time in program history, which ranks tied for 20th in college football history.

The Golden Bears and Red Raiders have met up once prior, with that meeting coming in the 2004 Holiday Bowl. Texas Tech took home the 45-31 victory in that game, with current Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie being named the Offensive Player of the Game.

JUNIOR DB CRAIG WOODSON

Cal is the fifth representative of the Pac-12 to appear in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, and the conference has had success in their previous four appearances – sporting a 3-1 record. Arizona was the last Pac-12 team to make their way to Shreveport in 2013. Texas Tech is the 13th representative of the Big 12 to play in the Independence Bowl. The Big 12 is 4-8 in those 12 games. The last time the Big 12 was represented in the Independence Bowl was Missouri in 2011. The Houston Cougars, now in the Big 12, were victorious in the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl as a representative of the American Athletic Conference.

Tickets for the game are currently on sale. Click here to buy tickets online. Packs and group tickets are also available. Call the ticket office at 318-221-0712 or 1-888-414-BOWL.

