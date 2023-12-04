Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store in Watertown, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is giving away some serious cash to its rewards members this holiday season.

Target said it will give $500 in Target Circle earnings to 500 lucky Target Circle users this month.

The money will be stored in the Target Circle app as earnings rewards, which can be used like a gift card.

In addition, those 500 lucky winners will also receive one year of free same-day delivery.

If you are already a member of Target Circle, you are automatically in the running to win.

If you are not a member of Target Circle – which is free – you have until Dec. 8 to sign up for a chance to win.

Target said winners will be notified on or around Dec. 12.

For full rules on the holiday giveaway, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Henry Whitehorn has filed a response brief in John Nickelson's lawsuit contesting the outcome...
Whitehorn files response brief in Nickelson's recount lawsuit
A teen has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying Academy employees while trying to...
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Shreveport Academy store
Back on Nov. 7, police were called out to the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive after a person was...
Suspect arrested in McDaniel Drive homicide