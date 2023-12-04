Surveillance video catches man stealing Christmas decorations from home; SPD looking for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of stealing Christmas decorations out of someone’s yard and vandalizing other decorations.

This man is believed to have stolen Christmas decorations from a home on Pierremont Road in Shreveport, La. (SPD)

SPD says it happened Friday, Dec. 1 at a home in the 800 block of Pierremont Road. That’s between Thornhill and Line avenues. Surveillance footage shows the man stealing Christmas decorations, police say. It’s believed this same person may be linked to similar incidents prior to this one.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

