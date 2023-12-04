Getting Answers
Sunny but turning cooler today

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is quickly pushing through the region this morning and behind it, cooler air is set to arrive today. Even with the front nearby, it will be a dry and sunny day but highs will be noticeably cooler than yesterday with most places topping out in the low to mid 60s. A colder night is ahead with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend as highs climb back into the upper 60s.

Another dry cold front will arrive from the northwest midweek dropping temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday but we aren’t expecting any rainfall or even much cloud cover with this.

A more substantial warming trend will then take place by the end of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s by Friday as our wind switches to the south ahead of the next stronger storm system.

This next system will arrive Saturday and this will bring a much better chance of showers and storms to the entire region. Right now, there is still lots of uncertainty about the timing and exact impacts so stayed tuned for more updates as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

