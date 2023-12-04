Getting Answers
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist

Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The other three finalists are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels put together a record-breaking season, leading the nation in total offense (412.2 yards per game), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

Daniels also is a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and already has won the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual award given to the nation’s top quarterback who shows great all-around traits on and off the field.

Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy finalist in somewhat recent history, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Daniels, a native of San Bernadino, Calif., is hoping to become LSU’s third Heisman winner. He would follow Burrow and running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

The 89th Heisman Trophy winner will be announced next Saturday night (Dec. 9) in a ceremony that will be televised on ESPN.

WAFB’s Sports Director Jacques Doucet will be there this weekend with live reports on the Heisman winner.

Click here to report a typo.

