Independence Bowl set to have first 'Power Five' matchup since 2016, when Cal and Texas Tech meet

First meeting between Bears and Red Raiders since 2004 Holiday Bowl
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl is historic. For the final time, a member of the Pac-12 Conference will be on display, when California faces off with Texas Tech.

The Bears will move onto the ACC starting next season. But, they’re guaranteed 48 more minutes of relishing in the nearly 65-year relationship both sides have shared.

Texas Tech, like Cal, has their sights set on ending their season with a winning record. Both teams enter this matchup with a 6-6 record.

Kickoff for the 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16 at 8:15. The game will be televised on ESPN.

