Fairview Alpha student seriously injured in crash

Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Fairview Alpha student is in serious condition at a trauma center after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 71, north of Campti.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old crashed in the 1600 block of Hwy 71, near Fairview Alpha School around 11:53 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene and found the sole occupant suffering from possible life-threatening injuries and partially trapped in the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 Rescue and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene. Firefighters had to pry the door open to free the driver from the wreckage.

According to the report, the 16-year-old was driving a 2016 Audi SUV northbound on Hwy 71, when for unknown reasons, left the road on the right side, hit a road sign and then came to a rest after striking a utility pole.

From NPSO:

No further details will be released at this time pending the Louisiana State Police crash investigation. The juvenile was transported from the scene by EMS to a regional trauma center for treatment of multiple injuries. Troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria are investigating the crash. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office extends our thoughts to the family of the crash victim and pray for a full and speedy recovery.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

