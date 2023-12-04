Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Escaped Miss. inmate in custody, deputies say

A manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night has law enforcement looking for an escaped prisoner from Mississippi.
By Kamren Phillips and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said an escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in Port Arthur, Texas.

The update was given Monday morning, December 4, more than 24 hours after the search began for the inmate, Ryan Young, 28, in Pointe Coupee Parish.

On Saturday night, December 2, Young reportedly stole a vehicle and led Louisiana law enforcement officers on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. He then evaded authorities on foot.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Young is a state prisoner who escaped Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Young escaped on Wednesday, November 29, on his way back to prison after being taken to court in Meridian.

He is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, authorities say.

The efforts to locate him were also suspended twice in recent days. An initial search in Pointe Coupee Parish around U.S. 190 near Riverstation Road, was called off around 2 a.m. Sunday, with deputies reporting they believed Young was no longer in the area.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a possible sighting of the escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Young, on Valverda Road in Maringouin around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, December 3. That effort was eventually also called off.

Young is described as 5-foot-9 and around 190 pounds. Officials say he was wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

Latest News

Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
Henry Whitehorn
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is less than two weeks away, and the first...
Teams selected for 47th annual Independence Bowl in Shreveport
Fairview Alpha juvenile severely hurt in crash
Fairview Alpha student seriously injured in crash