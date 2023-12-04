Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee

A manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday night has law enforcement looking for an escaped prisoner from Mississippi.
By Kamren Phillips and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have suspended search efforts for an escaped Mississippi prisoner after investigating a possible sighting reported Sunday afternoon.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a possible sighting of the escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Young, on Valverda Road in Maringouin around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, December 3. As of 6:35 p.m. Sunday, the search has been called off, and deputies have not made contact with Young.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement, advising those in the area to remain cautious:

“Sheriff Thibodeaux and the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone in that area to make sure your homes and vehicles are secured at all times. If you see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

An initial search near the crash scene, around U.S. 190 near Riverstation Road, was called off around 2 a.m. Sunday, with deputies reporting they believed Young was no longer in the area.

On Saturday night, December 2, Young reportedly stole a vehicle and led Louisiana law enforcement officers on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. He then evaded authorities on foot.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Young is a state prisoner who escaped Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Young escaped on Wednesday, November 29, on his way back to prison after being taken to court in Meridian.

He is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, authorities say.

Young is described as 5′ 9″ tall and around 190 lbs. Officials say he was wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
Man shot in leg arrives at hospital
Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

Latest News

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot in drive-by on Emory Street
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA hosts 40 Under Forty gala for 2023
Cassie Williams, 30, was shot multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a white Mercedes.
Coroner identifies woman killed after shooting on West 77th Street