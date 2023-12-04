Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have suspended search efforts for an escaped Mississippi prisoner after investigating a possible sighting reported Sunday afternoon.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a possible sighting of the escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Young, on Valverda Road in Maringouin around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, December 3. As of 6:35 p.m. Sunday, the search has been called off, and deputies have not made contact with Young.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement, advising those in the area to remain cautious:

“Sheriff Thibodeaux and the Sheriff’s Office urges everyone in that area to make sure your homes and vehicles are secured at all times. If you see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

An initial search near the crash scene, around U.S. 190 near Riverstation Road, was called off around 2 a.m. Sunday, with deputies reporting they believed Young was no longer in the area.

On Saturday night, December 2, Young reportedly stole a vehicle and led Louisiana law enforcement officers on a multi-parish pursuit before crashing on U.S. 190 between Livonia and Blanks. He then evaded authorities on foot.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Young is a state prisoner who escaped Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Young escaped on Wednesday, November 29, on his way back to prison after being taken to court in Meridian.

He is serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, authorities say.

Young is described as 5′ 9″ tall and around 190 lbs. Officials say he was wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information that can help authorities recapture Young should contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.