Deadline approaching for Whitehorn to file response brief
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The attorneys for Caddo Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson were given deadlines to file briefs in order to further argue their case in court.
Nickelson met his deadline and filed a brief to the court on Dec. 2. Whitehorn’s attorney has until noon on Monday, Dec. 4 to file a response.
In Nickelson’s brief, he calls the election result “highly unusual” due to the single vote difference. He continues on to say that two people voting twice, among other alleged irregularities are a good enough reason for a new election.
