Deadline approaching for Whitehorn to file response brief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The attorneys for Caddo Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson were given deadlines to file briefs in order to further argue their case in court.

Nickelson met his deadline and filed a brief to the court on Dec. 2. Whitehorn’s attorney has until noon on Monday, Dec. 4 to file a response.

In Nickelson’s brief, he calls the election result “highly unusual” due to the single vote difference. He continues on to say that two people voting twice, among other alleged irregularities are a good enough reason for a new election.

NICKELSON’S BRIEF>>

