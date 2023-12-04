Cool start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Not much to report for the start of the workweek besides a bit of a cooler start than we saw over the weekend. Today will be cooler in general as well with highs in the low to mid-60s. Sunshine and blue skies are expected across the ArkLaTex all day. Tonight, chilly conditions are expected with the potential for some patchy frost, lows will drop to the mid to upper-30s.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend as highs climb back into the upper 60s. Another dry cold front will arrive from the northwest midweek dropping temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday but we aren’t expecting any rainfall or even much cloud cover with this.

A more substantial warming trend will then take place by the end of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s by Friday as our wind switches to the south ahead of the next stronger storm system. This next system will arrive Saturday and this will bring a much better chance of showers and storms to the entire region. Right now, there is still lots of uncertainty about the timing and exact impacts so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer!

