Coaches from Cal and Texas Tech relive Independence Bowl memories, look forward to trip to Shreveport

Cal’s Justin Wilcox and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire discuss past Indy Bowl games
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year that already invokes long-lasting memories. But, for three hours on Saturday, December 16, the feelings of the holiday season will go hand-in-hand will college football.

The 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will return to the gridiron with Cal and Texas Tech meeting on the turf.

Both teams come to town with a 6-6 record, with a shot to secure a winning record.

However, off the field, the Independence Bowl is a recognizable name in the football circles. Cal’s Justin Wilcox and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire discuss past memories from watching the great moments in Independence Bowl history

