BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon, December 3.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:58 p.m. Sunday on Jefferson Avenue, just off Plank Road.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Gregory Chaney dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they have not yet identified a motive or any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.