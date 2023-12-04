Bossier Holiday Night Market coming up on Dec. 9

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping just yet, the largest one-day vendor shopping event in the ArkLaTex is back soon.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Bossier Holiday Night Market will feature more than 225 vendors and more than 16 food trucks. Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts and support the local economy at the same time. The market is held in the south parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall, located at 2950 E Texas St. in Bossier City. Parking and admission are free.

UPCOMING MARKETS

2023

Dec. 9, 3-9 p.m.

2024

Jan. 27, 3-8 p.m.

May 4, 4-9 p.m.

Sept. 14, 4-9 p.m.

Dec. 14, 3-9 p.m.

On Monday, Dec. 4, KSLA was joined live by Chris Graham, the manager of the Bossier Night Market. He talked about what shoppers can expect, where to park, activities for kids, and previewed the live music lineup.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

More than 250 vendors will be at the Bossier Night Market on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

KSLA CAFÉ

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.