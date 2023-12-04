Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

BESE withdraws emergency ruling, says it will finalize appeal at end of year

According to Dr. Boffy, the EXCELL appeals process will now go into effect on Dec. 20 as...
According to Dr. Boffy, the EXCELL appeals process will now go into effect on Dec. 20 as originally intended.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Dr. Holly Boffy withdrew her Nov. 29 emergency ruling that would have immediately put into effect an appeals process for high school seniors who do not meet standardized test score requirements for graduation.

The Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana (EXCELL) appeals process was announced in June 2023 and has gone through months of public engagement and dialogue. Dr. Boffy said her intention to enact the policy immediately was to give the Department of Education more time to implement a new appeals process. However, the ruling became a distraction.

According to Dr. Boffy, the EXCELL appeals process will now go into effect on Dec. 20 as originally intended.

The policy requires students who wish to appeal must complete all Carnegie unit requirements for the TOPS University or TOPS Tech Career Diploma, submit a portfolio of work comparable to the LEAP 2025 standards, demonstrate evidence of employability, and meet with a local career support organization for help connecting with post-graduation opportunities.

Once the policy is finalized, students who meet the policy’s eligibility requirements, including those who would have graduates with the Class of 2023, may enter the appeals process.

At a news conference on Dec. 4, Boffy and several other educators stressed the importance of having an appeal option for Louisiana’s LEAP scoring graduation requirement.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to their state legislators to encourage them to codify the appeals process in law during the next legislative session,” Boffy said. “Louisiana is the last state to implement such a process and while it will only be used for a small number of students, it will make a large, positive impact in the lives of these students by giving them opportunities to prepare for a productive role in society using their gifts.”

To read more about the policy and find other BESE news, visit bese.louisiana.gov.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

Latest News

Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case
This man is believed to have stolen Christmas decorations from a home on Pierremont Road in...
Surveillance video catches man stealing Christmas decorations from home; SPD looking for suspect
Caylien Robertson, 15
15-year-old reported as runaway in Bossier City
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport