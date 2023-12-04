Getting Answers
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive

Back on Nov. 7, police were called out to the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive after a person was found dead from a gunshot wound.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Shreveport.

Back on Nov. 7, police were called out to the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive after a person was found dead from a gunshot wound. That person was identified as Malik Henderson, 27.

During the investigation, Koryeon Vance, 18, was identified as a suspect. On Dec. 1, he was arrested. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

