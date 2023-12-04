Getting Answers
Applications now being accepted for Teen Advisory Council in Caddo Parish

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen Advisory Council.
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen Advisory Council.(Community Foundation of North Louisiana)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is seeking young leaders from high schools across Caddo Parish to join Step Forward’s Teen Advisory Committee.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen...
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen Advisory Council.(Community Foundation of North Louisiana)
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen...
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen Advisory Council.(Community Foundation of North Louisiana)
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen...
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is looking for young leaders to join its Teen Advisory Council.(Community Foundation of North Louisiana)

These diverse leaders will have the opportunity help improve the lives of other young people in Caddo Parish.

On Monday, Dec. 4, KSLA was joined live by Carla Burgos, director of special initiatives for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. She talked about how this group will help to change the parish, what some of their responsibilities are, what the eligibility requirements are, and how teens can apply. Click here for more information, and to apply online. Applications are being accepted until Dec. 15.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Teens in Caddo Parish interested in joining the Teen Advisory Committee can fill out an application online.

KSLA CAFÉ

