15-year-old reported as runaway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen.

Officials say Caylien Robertson, 15, who lives in the 300 block of Bayou Loop in Bossier City, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 3. Robertson left the home at an unknown time without permission and did not show up for school Monday, the sheriff’s office says. Family members have been in contact with Robertson, who reportedly will not tell them where she is.

Robertson is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 100-120 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

